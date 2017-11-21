Redwave Global Announces Partnership With Under Armour

PITTSBURGH — November 21, 2017 — Redwave Global, a Pittsburgh-based science technology company, announced its partnership with fitness conglomerate Under Armour Inc. to provide restorative apparel to consumers nationwide. This collaboration brings state-of-the art Athlete Recovery Sleepwear to the market, now available on the Under Armour website. Redwave is proud to provide the technology behind such an innovative sportswear design.

From lounge pants to comfortable Henley shirts, each piece restores players to their full potential in preparation for the next performance. Chairman of the Board Dr. Shannon Vissman understands the importance of athletic drive, stating, “It’s not about the sport, but the ability to push the human body to the edge that turns a person into an athlete.” Redwave emphasizes the essential healing process, helping players to practice self-care.

Chair of the Technology Committee of the Board, Dr. Alan Letton, explains the forward-thinking and innovation behind this wearable technology. “By harnessing the physiological benefits of Far Infrared, we created therapeutic apparel able to improve health as it’s worn – making recovering from an all-out effort faster, easier, and more efficient,” states Letton. The first wave of wearable recovery products officially launched in January 2017 at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dr. Vaugh McCall, who specializes in psychiatry and health behavior at the Medical College of Georgia, attests to the technology’s further ability to improve sleep. “How one sleeps at night affects focus, performance, and overall functioning during the following day. Using Redwave’s technology, this new line works to restore the body, assuring you’ll rest easy and wake up refreshed.”

Posted November 21, 2017

Source: Redwave