Popular Intimate Apparel Brand Leading Lady Gains Flexibility, Streamlines Omnichannel Operations With Simparel

New York, NY – November 8, 2017 – Simparel, Inc., the innovator in next-generation information technology (IT) for the fashion and consumer goods industries, announces that intimate apparel brand Leading Lady has replaced a legacy ERP system with the Simparel® Enterprise software solution at its Beachwood, Ohio headquarters. After going live on the new system in just 6 months, the wholesaler and direct-to-consumer e-tailer of lingerie, nursing, maternity, and sleepwear products is already enjoying improved system performance and integration across its omnichannel operations.

According to Chong Mi Kim, Leading Lady Chief Operating Officer, “To better meet the fast-changing needs of our partners and customers, we knew that we needed a more flexible, responsive, and connected business system. After a thorough evaluation, we chose Simparel because it gave us not only the capabilities we were looking for but a more modern and scalable platform that provided easy integration with our e-commerce partners. We found in Simparel a system that can grow with us and is backed by a team of knowledgeable and committed industry professionals.”

Approximately 30 team members at Leading Lady will use the Simparel software to manage product development, sourcing, supply chain management, logistics, warehousing, order fulfillment, EDI communications, financials and other mission-critical processes across their entire business. The company is also leveraging the system’s built-in integration with Amazon.com and other e-commerce channels.

“We are honored by the opportunity to partner with Leading Lady to support their growth and industry leadership,” noted Simparel President and CEO Roberto Mangual. “We applaud their commitment to a rapid implementation that is already providing their teams and partners with the tools and information they need to seize the opportunities in today’s dynamic marketplace.”

Posted November 8, 2017

Source: Simparel, Inc.