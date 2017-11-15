Pendleton® Partners With PFSweb’s LiveArea To Build And Launch Its New eCommerce Site

ALLEN, Texas — November 15, 2017 — PFSweb, Inc., a global commerce service provider, was engaged by Pendleton Woolen Mills, an American apparel and home products brand, to build their new eCommerce site (www.pendleton-usa.com) on Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Founded in 1863, Pendleton is a family-owned company with a healthy respect for the past and an innovative approach to the future. Known for their woolen products, the company specializes in creating quality apparel for men and women, home and accessories. Their products are distributed through 41 Pendleton retail stores, selected department and specialty stores, and their direct-to-consumer website and catalog.

Pendleton was looking to upgrade their online shopping experience for today’s multi-device shoppers and enable their team with new tools to help them grow their online business. After choosing Salesforce Commerce Cloud, they quickly began looking for the right implementation partner to help achieve these goals.

“We needed a provider that could build our new site quickly so we could compete in today’s marketplace,” commented Jane Brisby, Pendleton VP of Marketing. “We had an aggressive timeline and are thrilled with the results that the LiveArea team delivered. We look forward to a continued successful partnership.”

Under the agreement, PFSweb’s LiveArea professional services team provided user experience design services along with technology services for the development and creation of the new Pendleton site.

“It is exciting to see another successful site launch from our Commerce Cloud practice,” said Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “Complex integrations along with the aggressive timeline set this project up to be a great case study on our capabilities as a leading eCommerce systems integrator.”

The new Pendleton site went live in October 2017. This client was previously disclosed on PFSweb’s Third Quarter Earnings conference call.

Source: PFSweb, Inc.