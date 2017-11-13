New Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical, AR670-1 Compliant Boot, Brings Lightweight Cushioning To Military Footwear

St. Louis, MO — November13, 2017 — Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for duty and uniform footwear, introduces the new Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical RB8808 tactical boot designed specifically for military professionals.

The RB8808 builds upon the success of the Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical series by offering an AR670-1 compliant version in coyote brown for wear with the Army uniform. “We’ve had very positive responses from law enforcement professionals wearing the Sublite, especially in regard to how lightweight the boot is, and we had several requests to make the boot in an AR670-1 compliant version for the military,” said John Duvic, VP of Product Development at Warson Brands. “We thought through several details in the development of the RB8808: adding a lace garage to tuck away laces when blousing pants; incorporating a full rubber outsole with rope guard for additional traction and durability; and making the upper of genuine cattlehide leather for breathability and durability.”

The Sublite Cushion Tactical incorporates Sublite foam midsole technology to maximize cushioning while minimizing weight. The Sublite dual density foam midsole provides unparalleled lightweight cushioning for comfort and responsiveness. Deep flex grooves in the midsole allow for natural movement, letting feet bend and balance naturally. The boot also features a MemoryTech Massage Footbed that adapts to the unique contours of the foot and a slip resistant outsole that grips in slippery conditions.

The RB8808 will be available for purchase in February 2018 at an MSRP of $150.00. Reebok Duty will display the full line of Sublite Cushion Tactical boots, including black and sage green versions, at SHOT Show booth #10179.

Reebok duty footwear and the Sublite Cushion Tactical RB8808 are available through select retailers throughout the United States.

Posted November13, 2017

Source: Reebok International Ltd.