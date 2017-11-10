LPP and Arvato open Distribution Centre in Stryków, Poland

STRYKÓW, Poland — November 10, 2017 — LPP and Arvato have officially launched a new Distribution Centre in Stryków, which will significantly accelerate order processing in the area of LPP’s online sales. This investment is consistent with the strategy of further dynamic development both of LPP and Arvato in the e-commerce segment in the upcoming years.

The new Distribution Centre dedicated to LPP is located in the SEGRO Logistics Park in Stryków near Łódź covers the area of 30 000 square metres (approx. 322 900 square feet) with a possibility of doubling this surface area to a total of 60 000 m2 (645 800 sq ft) within the next 3 years. Its launch will allow 500 new workplaces to be created in the first year of its operation. Shipments will be made from the warehouse to the area of Poland and abroad (to Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, the Baltic countries as well as to the UK market).

The New Distribution Centre will be responsible for handling e-commerce brands: Reserved, Mohito, House and Sinsay, which gives a volume of more than ten million shipped product pieces annually. Owing to the convenient location in Central Poland, at the crossing of major motorways, the online order processing time will get significantly shorter, declares Jacek Kujawa, LPP Vice President responsible, among others, for logistics and e-commerce operations in this company.

Arvato SCM Solutions in Poland will be responsible for the Centre’s logistic services, taking care, among others, of the following: storage, assembly and packing, courier shipment, handling of returns and complaints as well as specialist services (re-packing, labelling, foil replacement, quality control) of such product assortment as: clothing, shoes, bags and accessories. Cooperation with an experienced international partner will provide LPP with access to valuable expert knowledge from the area of e- commerce logistics.

“We are glad that only within a few months we have managed to open a new site dedicated to e-commerce services for the customers of LPP, the biggest clothing company in Poland. It is very important for us that LPP company maintains the highest standards of customer service quality in online sales, particularly taking into account the plans of its further dynamic development. We are sure that our cooperation will be satisfying for both

parties and that, as a result of our commitment, online order handling will be efficient and meet high customer requirements”, comments Lidia Ratajczak-Kluck, Director of Arvato SCM Solutions in Poland, Member of the Management Board of Arvato in Poland .

In the press conference organized to celebrate the opening ceremony of the distribution center, the following guest have taken part: representatives of the Management Board of Arvato SCM Solutions, representatives of the Client LPP S.A., representatives of local authorities such us City of Lodz, City of Zgierz and City of Strykow, as well as representatives of SEGRO company.

