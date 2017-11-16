IRONCLAD Performance Wear Announces Today That It Has Been Acquired By Brighton Best International, Inc. Through An Asset Purchase

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — November 15, 2017 — IRONCLAD Performance Wear Corporation, the recognized leader in performance hand safety solutions announced today that it has been acquired by Brighton Best International, Inc. through an asset purchase.

Eric Jaeger, one of the original Ironclad employees commented, “The entire Ironclad team is excited to work with our new owners. BBI will help us accelerate our growth in the marketplace by bringing fresh capital and broader access to the market.” Jun Xu, President of BBI stated, “Bringing together BBI’s distribution and logistics capabilities with Ironclad’s strength in product design and marketing for gloves, BBI sees the best of both companies being able to work together to create something that is greater than the sum of its parts.” Jun and the entire IRONCLAD team wish to express their appreciation to customers, suppliers, and employees for their continued support and promise to keep BBI and the IRONCLAD brand successful as we move forward by combining the strengths of each organization.

Posted November 15, 2017

Source: IRONCLAD Performance Wear Corporation