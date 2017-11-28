Cone Denim Introduces S GENE® Stretch Denim With REPREVE®

GREENSBORO, NC — November 28, 2017 — Cone Denim and Unifi, Inc. are excited to introduce the latest in advanced stretch technology – S GENE® with REPREVE®. Combining the advanced stretch technology of S GENE with the superior sustainability and performance of REPREVE recycled polyester fiber, the newest S GENE denim offers the most advanced sustainable dual-core stretch denim on the market.

“It is very exciting to continue our celebration of 10 years of S GENE technology with the addition of S GENE with REPREVE,” says Kara Nicholas, Vice President Product Design + Marketing for Cone Denim. “This newest addition to Cone’s SUSTAINBLUE™ collection of fabrics maintains the authentic look and feel of traditional denim while offering advanced stretch, recovery and durability in an eco-friendly fabric that is increasingly more important to consumers today. S GENE with REPREVE offers the best of both worlds.”

“We are proud that Cone Denim has chosen REPREVE, the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, for its sustainable collection of S GENE denim,” said Jay Hertwig, Vice President of Global Brand Sales for Unifi. “This collaboration brings together two global leaders in the textile industry aimed at driving innovation in the denim market.”

S GENE with REPREVE denims utilize as many as three post-consumer plastic bottles in one pair of jeans. They are designed for today’s denim lover offering the next level of sustainable superior stretch to the market and opening a wide range of opportunities to denim brands to offer and promote the advanced performance of both S GENE technologies and REPREVE recycled fibers. Cone Denim offers the SUSTAINBLUE collection of fabrics, an environmentally friendly collection comprised of denim constructions using recycled cotton, recycled polyester and other sustainable yarns.

Cone Denim’s S GENE innovation was the first of its kind, originally introduced in denim fabrics in 2007. S GENE yarn with dual core technology is designed to provide superior stretch and recovery. To create these yarns, Cone starts with two core components – spandex and continuous filament which optimizes stretch and maximizes recovery. The dual-core yarn is wrapped in a spun covering to provide soft cotton hand and natural appearance with added stretch performance.

REPREVE is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled products for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers’ favorite brands more environmentally responsible.

Posted November 28, 2017

Source: Unifi, Inc.