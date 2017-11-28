Iron Age Footwear Launches “Old School Tough” Line Of Heavy-Duty Work Boots

LOUIS, MO — November 28, 2017 — Warson Brands is proud to announce the arrival of three “Old School Tough” work boot series to its Iron Age Footwear line..

Iron Age Footwear, with its proud, long-standing history in the United States, is going back to its roots as an “Old School Tough” work boot for “Old School Tough” workers who perform dangerous, dirty, yet glorious work – all day and all night.

The Iron Age product development team has been getting its hands dirty by visiting and observing tough workers in tough work places all around the nation, seeking their guidance and advice to develop and test new footwear in the field with those who are actually performing the toughest work. The fruit of this work is the proud introduction of three new product series, hitting the shelves in January 2018: Galvanizer™, Troweler™ and Groundbreaker™.

The Galvanizer™ series energizes welders and fabricators over long days on concrete floors, providing ultimate top-of-the-foot comfort and protection with CushguardTM, an innovative internal metatarsal guard. St. Louis welders who wore the prototypes for over a month in real fabrication shops noted that the slip-on and lace-up models were “super comfortable” with “lots of cushion and snugness around the foot.” Both feature Scuff Tough abrasion-resistant toe and heel guards to prolong the life of the boots, while the lace-up versions come with Spark Arrestor™ fire-retardant laces.

Concrete, construction and utility workers as well as plumbers will approve the toughness of the hardcore Troweler 6” work boot. These composite-toe waterproof boots can handle all of the mortar and mud that can be thrown at them. Concrete workers in Tennessee and Illinois have been testing the boots over the past six months, just to make sure they were perfect for the toughest use. The outsoles feature slip-resistant tread on traditional lugs with extra stabilization features for climbing and balancing on grating. With features such as the Shift KickerTM abrasion-resistant toe guard, and Iron Age’s new super comfortable BootBed™ footbed, Iron Age is backing the Troweler with a 60-day Tough Guarantee.

The Groundbreaker™ series is being extended with two high-heat outsole metatarsal guards for the toughest metal and smelter environments. The 6” work boot version features a traditional external metatarsal guard while the slip-on version features the new Cushguard™ internal metatarsal guard. Both models feature the Vibram® TC4 Alpha high heat rubber outsole, Kevlar® stitching, and the new Bootbed™ footbed by Iron Age.

