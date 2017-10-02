With Honour Announces New Modern Modest Sportswear With Active Cooling Technology

WASHINGTON — October 2, 2017 — U.S. based product developer, With Honour, is unveiling a range of stylish yet amazingly functional active fashion wear for modest women and athletes. With Honour noticed the need for modest clothing that suits modern women, so they decided to create it themselves.

The With Honour range consisting of self-cooling “SnapJab” and “Aurora hoodie” will be preselling its products through the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. During a 30-day sale the range will be selling at a discount.

Having spotted a gap in the market for a fashionable, comfortable and practical modest activewear, the team went out and spoke to female athletes in more than five countries. The quest was to create the ultimate clothing range for these women, and the result is the With Honour range.

The garments were first designed to be functional with easy access non-snag snaps, snug fitting yet comfortable with amazing built in active-cooling tech that keeps you cool no matter what the sport.

The company then took that functionality and made it beautiful. “We wanted to create a range of active wear that is ideal for serious female athletes but can be worn by anyone,” said founder Kamal Kalifa.

Kalifa, firmly believes that “What you wear should never limit what you can achieve.”

Source: With Honour