Japanese Sock Brand, Tabio, Enters U.S. Market and Launches E-Commerce Site

SAN FRANCISCO — October 18, 2017 — Tabio, the best-selling sock brand from Japan, has entered the U.S. market and launched a new website. With over 50 years of experience and tradition, Tabio is evolving comfort by utilizing high-quality yarns and fabrics to develop premier socks for every occasion.

Tabio will introduce three distinct product lines (Sports and Men’s & Women’s Fashion) each offering the best of Japanese craftsmanship. With a dedicated emphasis on fit and quality, Tabio is revolutionizing the very definition of what is possible in fine hosiery, business and athletic socks.

“Here at Tabio we take pride in every pair of socks that we produce,” says CEO Katsuhiro Ochi. “We are sure that the American audience will never look at socks the same way again.”

Tabio’s new U.S. website will provide customers a portal to learn about the craftsmanship behind every pair of socks and the ability to purchase their favorites. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Tabio newsletter to get insider news and exclusive discounts.

“We are extremely excited to introduce America to Tabio Socks,” says Head of US expansion, Kazuhiro Takezawa. “We are sure that once these socks are experienced, consumers will say Sayonara to their current socks.”

Posted October 18, 2017

Source: Tabio