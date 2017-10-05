Teijin To Participate In Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics

TOKYO, Japan — October 5, 2017 — Teijin Limited announced today that Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin group’s fiber-product converting company, and Nantong Teijin Co., Ltd., the group’s textile manufacturing and sales company based in Nantong, China, will participate in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics–Autumn Edition 2017, one of the world’s biggest and most comprehensive exhibitions of apparel fabric and accessories. The show will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai from October 11 to 13.

Teijin Frontier (stand 6.2-D63) will attend the show for a seventh consecutive year to exhibit a variety of special garment materials, including stretchable, shape-retaining SOLOTEX®, DELTAPEAK® adopted in sports apparel, highly water-repellent outerwear material, materials made with SOLOTEX®, collaborative products made with the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, and undergarment materials made with NANOFRONT® and WAVERON™, as their first appearance in this show.

Nantong Teijin’s 15th consecutive annual stand (1-G35) will showcase a range of eco-friendly materials, including world-class chemically recycled polyester materials and SOLOTEX®, a partially bio-delivered material incorporating polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber. The stand will also present MICROFT®, a moisture-permeable, water-repellent material made with high-performance microfiber, and propose new materials for fashion wear, uniforms and knitted materials.

The Teijin group will use the show to promote Teijin Frontier’s wide converting power and technical expertise with advanced spinning processing, yarn processing and finishing methods, Nantong Teijin’s differentiated materials including polyesters, and new materials and solutions such as SOLOTEX® and DELTAPEAK® that meet diverse needs. Teijin Frontier and Nantong Teijin look forward to attracting new customers in China and expanding their global market through their participation in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics–Autumn Edition 2017.

The exhibition attracted a record 73,000 people and 4,600 companies from nearly 30 countries last year. More than 2,700 suppliers are expected to participate in the show this year.

Posted October 5, 2017

Source: Teijin Limited