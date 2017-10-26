Tailored Brands Expands And Extends Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility

FREMONT, Calif. — October 26, 2017 — Tailored Brands, Inc. today announced that it has amended its asset-based revolving credit facility ( the “ABL”), expanding availability to $550 million from $500 million and extending its maturity to October 2022 from June 2019.

Tailored Brands Chief Financial Officer Jack Calandra said, “Our amended credit agreement provides Tailored Brands an additional $50 million of financial flexibility at a lower cost and better maturity profile.”

The ABL includes a $100 million expansion feature and has an improved fee structure. The ABL matures October 2022, subject to a springing maturity provision relative to the Company’s other outstanding debt.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. was the lead arranger and administrative agent, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Capital Finance as joint lead arrangers and joint book runners for the syndicated credit facility.

Tailored Brands, Inc. include Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G brands.

