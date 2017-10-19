SPESA To Host Executive Conference In Memphis, Tennessee

RALEIGH, NC — October 19, 2017 — SPESA will hold its 2017 Executive Conference at the Peabody Memphis Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee (USA) on November 7-9.

According to Senior Advisor to Gerber Technology and SPESA Chairman Sam Simpson, “The Executive Conference has been designed to inform, educate, and update attendees on what the future holds for their businesses and the sewn products industry. Attendees will come from a variety of backgrounds including senior management, product development, sales and marketing, consulting, academia, and government. We have lined up experts on subjects critical to the textile and sewn products industry: ‘Executive Strategies to Improve Profits and Communications’, ‘Trade Update and NAFTA Re-Negotiations’, ‘Tax Reform: Preparing for the Future’, ‘A Policy Roadmap to Renew U.S. Manufacturing’, ‘Learning from the University Educators’, and ‘The Internet of Clothing’.

The ‘Trade Update and NAFTA Re-Negotiations’ session will include perspectives from all the countries involved – U.S., Canada, and México.

And a trademark of all SPESA conferences, we will have ample networking opportunities so attendees can have some one on one time with their colleagues. Yes… we are going to Elvis Presley’s Graceland Mansion and Entertainment Complex for an evening of networking fun.

“Our 2017 Executive Conference is designed to provide industry executives with wide-ranging perspectives on how they can succeed and grow in a fast-changing marketplace,” explained SPESA President Benton Gardner. “In addition to a great lineup of speakers and panelists, attendees will enjoy networking receptions, dinners, and general session networking breaks. We encourage all industry stakeholders to attend and share in this special event.”

Posted October 19, 2017

Source: SPESA