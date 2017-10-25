Simparel Disrupts Traditional Shop Floor Control Software By Launching Industry-First Technology Combining Advanced Payroll With Facial Confirmation

NEW YORK, NY — October 24, 2017 — Simparel, Inc., the innovator in next-generation information technology solutions for the fashion and consumer goods industries, announces an all-new Advanced Payroll Module with Face Check for its Simparel® SFC v4.0 real-time shop floor control solution. Representing the latest thinking in production and payroll management, the new capabilities promise to streamline operations and information management for apparel and diverse sewn products manufacturers.

According to Simparel President and CEO Roberto Mangual, “Simparel SFC has set the pace of innovation ever since we entered the shop floor control market more than two years ago. Thanks to strong industry demand and our agile development capabilities, we have not only continued but accelerated development of this breakthrough manufacturing solution. The all-new Advanced Payroll Module with Facial Confirmation raises the bar higher than ever before.”

The Simparel SFC v4.0 advancements incorporate leading-edge facial confirmation technology with an all-new advanced payroll module. The facial confirmation technology works with the system’s Android® tablets to add security, speed up the clock-in process, and streamline employee verification. Daily employee photos can be pinned to various system dashboards and reports to add a personalized level of communications. Manufacturers will find this to be a straightforward, less costly alternative to biometric time clocks.

The natively-integrated advanced payroll module manages all source to gross payroll data collection and calculations for individuals and teams that are paid either hourly or with pay-for-performance incentives. The module is fully client-customizable and handles multiple currencies, complex pay code formulas, and other production payroll requirements.

Simparel SFC has also been enhanced to include comprehensive payroll reporting for HR, and to enable scheduled production and other system reports to be automatically sent via email to senior managers and others that find it a convenient way to stay up to date when away from the office or production floor.

Posted October 25, 2017

Source: Simparel, Inc.