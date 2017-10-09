Pinehurst Manufacturing Joins Hurricane Relief Efforts

NEWPORT BEACH, CA. — October 9, 2017 — Pinehurst Manufacturing, an American supplier of performance apparel and workwear, with manufacturing in Honduras and sales and marketing in Newport Beach, California, is donating over 25,000 performance T-shirts to youth affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The polyester T-shirts, in varied sizes and colors, will be delivered to the Children’s Hunger Fund in San Antonio by Delivering Good, a charitable organization formerly known as K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise.

While the hurricane was flooding the Houston region, Pinehurst’s executives happened to be meeting in the Newport Beach office. “We felt that we wanted to do something to help,” explains Uwe Heintel, VP global sales and development for Pinehurst.

Managing Partners Justin Jones, CEO and Martin Lowe, CFO, quickly spoke to Pinehurst operations to set the donation in motion, while Heintel researched charitable distribution channels for new clothing.

“We thank Delivering Good for their assistance,” added Heintel.

Source: Pinehurst Manufacturing