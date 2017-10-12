Gerber Technology’s YuniquePLM® Cloud Chosen To Help Alsico Embrace Digital Transformation

TOLLAND, CONN. — October 12, 2017 — Optimization of workflows, greater efficiency and insight into processes are essential ingredients to drive the speed, quality and agility needed for success in the clothing industry. For Alsico, this means outfitting the workforce with clothing that is functional, comfortable and safe, with the right fit and at the right price. They recently added YuniquePLM Cloud to their host of Gerber’s Digital Solutions enabling them to pass data between systems and move from concept to production with greater efficiency.

Alsico is a specialist in work wear with more than 80 years experience producing quality clothing with anexcellent finish in an environmentally conscious manner, enforcing sustainability and basic corporate responsibility. Alsico styles and creates the clothing design as well as produces it in their production workshops. They focus on customer service and quality and is ISO 9001 certified. In addition to work wear, they also produce high technology reusable cleanroom and clean area garments. The Alsico group has 7,000 employees and has a consolidated turnover of +200 million Euro.

“We chose YuniquePLM Cloud to help reduce complexity and enhance the digitization of our workflow,” said Vincent Siau, Alsico Northern Europe CEO. “We recognized the expertise Gerber and their team could bring in digitizing our processes to meet the needs of our customers. This will help us to enhance our quality, reduce errors, and reduce our environmental impact, which eventually will contribute to perfecting our performance based approach and circular solutions.”

Alsico is also utilizing Gerber’s automation systems including the GERBERcutter® and GERBERspreader™to further optimize their production.

“Alsico realizes our leadership in the work wear segment of the market with the digitally integrated solutions we provide,” stated Bill Brewster, vice president and general manager, enterprise software solutions at Gerber. “Our goal is to be a trusted guide for our customers as they go through their digital transformation by making our products easy to try, easy to buy and easy to consume.”

The YuniquePLM product lifecycle management software serves as a central repository of critical data, and eliminates problems companies often face when using multiple excel spreadsheets, email or tracking documents to communicate throughout the stages of product development and management. YuniquePLM creates a single version of the truth, connecting a company’s creative process with their supply chain and production processes.

