Eddie Bauer Chooses eVent® Fabrics As Premium Waterproof Technology For First Ascent® Fall/Holiday 2017 Collection

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri — October 24, 2017 — eVent® fabrics is pleased to announce that Eddie Bauer is the newest partner to feature eVent’s patented air permeable and waterproof fabrics technology. Ten styles from Eddie Bauer’s First Ascent® line for this fall and the upcoming holiday season include eVent waterproof technology in jackets, pants and bibs for climbing, skiing and all mountain sports. The line offers styles for both men and women. Eddie Bauer offers premium-quality outerwear and many other products at www.eddiebauer.com and at more than 400 stores in the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan and other international markets.

The new Eddie Bauer products feature eVent DValpine technology, which is eVent’s time-tested, versatile waterproof solution that balances all-weather protection with high breathability for a broad range of activities. At the heart of DValpine technology is eVent’s patented ePTFE ‘Direct Venting’ membrane, which has an air permeable, microporous structure that allows body heat and moisture to instantly vent from the garment. DValpine is fully waterproof and extremely effective at blocking the wind—blocking up to 99.9% at a wind speed of 30 miles per hour.

“What sets eVent apart is its instant venting capability,” said Chad Kelly, Director of Sales and Product Line for eVent fabrics. “Eddie Bauer’s team of world-class guides and athletes put our technology to the test and experienced its best-in-class breathability firsthand. We are pleased to invite Eddie Bauer customers to experience the eVent performance difference this winter.”

Available now, the versatile BC Alpine Lite Jacket for men and women is constructed for fast and light mountain sports, from climbing to backcountry skiing. Weighing just 9.9 ounces, it features WeatherEdge® Flux, powered by eVent® waterproof/breathable technology. The jacket has an adjustable, helmet-compatible hood, pack-compatible hand pockets, one Napoleon chest pocket and adjustable wrist cuffs and hem. MSRP US $349/CAD $379.

The men’s and women’s BC DuraWeave Alpine Jacket and Pant is constructed for ultimate breathability, durability and enhanced weather protection in wet and harsh alpine environments that Eddie Bauer’s guides typically encounter. This kit integrates Cordura®-reinforced DuraWeave fabric for rugged protection of high-abrasion areas such as the seat and knees. WeatherEdge Flux® with eVent® technology fends off weather while providing exceptional breathability. The fit is designed for activities that require the full range of motion and layering for comfort. Essential features include generous, pack-compatible pockets, weather resistant zippers, pit zips and an adjustable hood with embedded cordlocks.

Posted October 24, 2017

Source: eVent® fabrics