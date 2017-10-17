CORDURA® Brand Launches Authentic Alchemie 2.0 Performance Denim Collection Inspired By ‘Imagination Without Limitation’

WICHITA, KS — October 17, 2017 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand announces the debut of its latest denim trends collection, ‘Imagination Without Limitation,’ which is the next exciting chapter in its ‘Authentic Alchemie’ denim series. The ‘Imagination Without Limitation’ collection features the latest cutting-edge CORDURA® Denims developed with inspiration from three key macro trends identified by MaterialsMove CEO and founder Linda Keppinger.

Alongside the brand, Keppinger has identified trends that share the idea of nurturing and expressing individuality, enhancing self and community, and harnessing the collision of art and science. She drew inspiration from her lifelong journeys across the globe, through her quest for knowledge and ongoing research and her exploration of the variety and impact of human experiences.

“We originally introduced our CORDURA® Denim ‘Authentic Alchemie’ collection last year, where exploring the past enabled us to reinvent the future of our performance denims,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “Now, we’re excited to expand our learnings and experiences by collaborating with textile and creative innovator, Linda Keppinger, and her exciting vision of what’s to come in the world of durable fabric technologies.”

The three macro trends identified by Keppinger and CORDURA® brand – ‘Make it for Me’, ‘Show Me You Care’, and ‘Faster and Farther’ – are helping their authorized mills engineer denims of the future.

Make It For Me

An expression of the Craft Movement, this trend appeals to the creative spirit burning within each of us, and the desire to outwardly express what makes each of us unique. Custom-made objects and personalized items are treasured and help us stand out in a sea of sameness. The drivers for this trend are authenticity and freedom of movement. It can be embodied through denims with customized and embossed graphics, fabrics that look washed and tumbled, recreating of a heritage item in a modern way, customized stretch and mobility solutions for today’s active lifestyles, as well as deconstructing, reconstructing or mixing traditional with contemporary hand-finishing techniques to make something truly unique.

Heritage expressions and engineered stretch solutions including Cone CORDURA® Selvage Denim, Kaihara CORDURA® Selvage Denim, heavy-duty Artistic Milliners 15 osy CORDURA® Denims and Cone SGene® CORDURA® Denim showcase this trend.

Show Me You Care

This trend focuses on evolving values, social and environmental consciousness, and how we as individuals can unite to make a difference. Being connected and dialed into ourselves, our own world, and the world around us makes us better individuals and neighbors. The drivers for this trend are sustainability and softened strength. It’s about having less and doing more, making every purchase and every action count because Sustainability Begins With Products That LastTM.

Denims that are in it for the long haul are key with trend, like softened strength CORDURA® Denims from Artistic Milliners made with Lenzing TENCEL® fiber. Also featured are lightweight stretch, supple performance CORDURA® Denims with LYCRA® DualFX® fiber technology from Advance Denim and durable CORDURA® Combat WoolTM denims from Artistic Milliners.

Faster and Farther

Reshaping and expanding ideas and ourselves beyond what we thought possible for human experience is at the heart of this trend. It’s the intersection where technology meets art, when motivated by imagination. The drivers for this trend are extreme performance and hidden science. Denims with super-tech features like moisture management, temperature regulation and lasting freshness help empower us to do and be more

On trend ‘Imagination Without Limitation’ CORDURA® Denims in the spotlight include CORDURA® TransDryTM Denim in collaboration with Cotton Incorporated, Artistic Milliners CORDURA® Denim with Dow Intellifresh® for lasting freshness, Arvind speciality bi-stretch CORDURA® Denims for commuter gear and super hardwearing, stretch CORDURA® Denims from Kipas.

Posted October 17, 2017

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand