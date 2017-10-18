CORDURA® Brand Inspires Next Generation Of Durable Workwear With PCA VISION Contest Sponsorship

WICHITA, KS — October 18, 2017 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand is once again working with the Professional Clothing Awards to inspire and honor exceptional workwear, corporate clothing and PPE designs from textile and fashion students. For the first time, the PCA VISION 2018 contest is open to students from participating universities and colleges across Europe. This sponsorship is the latest initiative in CORDURA® brand’s “50 for 50” anniversary year celebration, and demonstrates the brand’s dedication to inspiring the next generation of designers to create clothing that helps workers to Live DurableTM on the jobsite and beyond.

Evolving from previous years’ UK focused Project 20/20 competition, which CORDURA® brand sponsored in 2016, PCA VISION is a pan-European contest that requires students to share their vision of stylish, functional professional clothing that can be worn for a specific job role in a sector of their choice. Students from participating universities are challenged to develop unique designs that not only meet the needs of these workers, but enhance their ability to perform the job.

As part of its participation in PCA VISION 2018, the CORDURA® brand will be sponsoring the “CORDURA® Durable Design Award” to the student designer who best demonstrates a 360-degree approach to functional workwear. The design must reflect a thorough understanding of the challenges faced on the jobsite, and present innovative solutions to meet the needs of the worker.

“Through PCA VISION, students will push themselves to design cutting-edge, stylish and functional workwear of the future,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “CORDURA® fabrics have been bringing durability to the workwear industry for five decades, and we are excited to see how students will demonstrate their 360-degree visions of professional clothing. Our student design award helps highlight the ethos of our new Live DurableTM brand positioning, as we focus on a 360-degree approach to our consumer’s durable lifestyles.”

10 finalists will be selected from the entries and invited to bring their designs to life, with each student creating one showcase outfit. The judging panel will comprise of representatives with experience in the professional clothing industry, workwear garment development and product design.

PCA VISION 2018 launched on September 26th, 2017. Winners will be announced live at the Professional Clothing Awards annual gala event on June 20, 2018 at The Park Plaza London Riverbank.

Posted October 18, 2017

Source: CORDURA® brand