A&E Expands Sustainable Offerings, Focusing On Athletic Wear And Performance Apparel With A New Recycled, REPREVE® Sewing Thread

MOUNT HOLLY, N. C. — October 18, 2017 — American & Efird (A&E), one of the world’s foremost manufacturers and distributors of industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles, announced the product launch of a new recycled, air-entangled, polyester sewing thread, Magic® using REPREVE®. Building upon the immense success of Perma Core® using REPREVE® released earlier this year, Magic® using REPREVE® provides eco-versatility for manufacturers to complete their athletic wear sustainability story in the sewing of performance apparel, activewear, athleisure, and intimate apparel.

Magic® using REPREVE® incorporates Unifi’s REPREVE® fiber made from recycled plastic bottles, providing a highly sought-after eco-friendly performance sewing thread option for environmentally-conscious customers that is sized appropriately for the athletic wear and performance apparel markets. Commitment to sustainability is one of A&E’s company pillars. Recently, A&E launched Perma Core® using REPREVE® joining Wildcat® using REPREVE,® significantly expanded its number of Zero-Waste-to-Landfill facilities to 16, and joined the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) programme, thus continuing its leadership role in the areas of sustainability and social responsibility.

Posted October 18, 2017

Source: American & Efird (A&E)