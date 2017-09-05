Twin Dragon Debuts New SORBTEK® REPREVE® Denim With Superior Moisture-Wicking Capabilities

GARDENA, CA — September 5, 2017 — Twin Dragon (TD) just made a significant investment in SORBTEK®, a wicking performance fiber from Unifi. TD believes wicking performance is the succeeding industry innovation in denim comfort and will integrate it into its women’s and men’s collections, available at their mills in Asia and Mexico. In addition, there will be SORBTEK® blended with REPREVE®, a fiber from Unifi that is made from recycled plastic bottles.

With every new technical innovation in its denim, Twin Dragon aims to curb global warming. The same powerful SORBTEK® technology that keeps the yarn cool also protects against soiling such as sweat and grass, allowing consumers to wash the garment less, saving water. Because REPREVE® is made using recycled plastic bottles, it uses less energy and water, and produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions, compared to making virgin fibers. Some denim in the collection will also be made with TD’s pre-reduced Liquid Indigo and Eco-Finishing.

“Wicking performance capabilities in the athletic wear market have experienced a 70 to 80 percent growth over the past decade. Yet, the denim industry has not caught up or implemented the same capabilities in the jeans category! Now, TD is offering WICKING PERFORMANCE DENIM, which provides cooling properties to the wearer by pulling moisture away from the body. What’s better than a woman being able to wear slimming, skinny high-rise jeans while having the same performance as her yoga pants? Also, men can now wear their comfort stretch in either slim or straight fit and swap them out for sweatpants,” said Dominic Poon, CEO of Twin Dragon Marketing, Inc.

In addition, Twin Dragon’s latest WICKING PERFORMANCE DENIM COLLECTION surpassed previous denim in the “As Received” fabric testing by third party labs.

“Twin Dragon Marketing has created a high-tech SORBTEK® REPREVE® denim that provides superior moisture-management properties,” said Jay Hertwig, vice president of global brand/premium value-added (PVA) sales for Unifi. “We are proud to work with Twin Dragon Marketing to develop a product that features the performance attributes demanded by today’s consumers, in addition to being environmentally responsible.”

TD’s high-tech SORBTEK® REPREVE® denim is a testament to the company’s steadfast commitment and development fervor to pioneer innovative fashion fabric trends and incorporate eco-awareness. The company has successfully created everlasting color, Forever Black® and Forever White ® denim. Also, TD is one of the largest producers of Lycra® dualfx® denim, an innovative shape retention super stretch denim. In March of this year, TD launched Liquid Indigo and Eco-Finishing that broke industry standards in water, chemical and energy conservation.

Next on the horizon is the ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE DENIM that cools in the summer and also insulates in the winter, giving the wearer year-round comfort.

Sourve: Unifi