Polartec To Unveil New Workwear Product Collections At National Safety Council Expo

ANDOVER, Mass. — September 20, 2017 — Polartec, the premium provider of innovative textile solutions, will exhibit at the National Safety Council (NSC) Expo––the world’s largest annual gathering of safety professionals––in Indianapolis, Ind. September 25-27, 2017. At NSC, following many years of development work with the U.S. Military and workwear markets, Polartec will introduce new fabric collections specifically engineered for contractors, electricians, and oil and gas professionals.

Each collection features Polartec fabric technologies that serve daily on-site work performance needs without inhibiting everyday comfort or style. They include advanced thermoregulation fabrics for hot and cold environments, with performance knits and finishes like Polartec® Hardface® enhanced durability.

The Polartec Workwear collections:

The Contractor Collection from Polartec brings reliable comfort, lasting performance and all-day style versatility to today’s demanding work environments.

The Electrical Collection from Polartec brings a full system of flame resistant (FR) and hi-viz certified protection fabrics needed by today’s lineman and electrician workforces.

The Oil & Gas collection from Polartec brings a full system of dual-hazard FR and hi-viz certified protection technologies suited for today’s oil and gas professionals.

“The workwear market is filled with heavy, stiff and uncomfortable clothing that doesn’t manage moisture well,” says Doug Kelliher, Polartec VP of Product Management. “Recognizing how this can be a burden in the workplace, we saw an opportunity to develop fabrics specifically for modern workers, to keep them safe and comfortable in or out of work.”

Posted September 20, 2017

Source: Polartec