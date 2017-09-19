Lectra Appoints Olivier du Chesnay CFO

PARIS — September 19, 2017 — Lectra is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivier du Chesnay to the role of CFO.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Lectra since May 2013, du Chesnay was already supervising management control, statutory consolidation and audit, headquarters’ accounting, cash flow, credit management and change risk management, as well as more recently sales administration.

“Over the past four years, Olivier du Chesnay has successfully led many projects to improve our processes, while at the same time coordinating the Group’s financial management with rigor, efficiency and leadership,” stated Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lectra. “He will support the company to achieve the financial objectives articulated in Lectra’s new strategic roadmap.”

“I am confident about the growth prospects for the company, which are empowered by sustained investments in innovation. This commitment will reinforce Lectra’s leadership and customer value proposition, by facilitating the implementation of Industry 4.0 principles for its customers,” underlined du Chesnay. “I am delighted to support the Group through this new strategy, one which will open a new page in Lectra’s history.”

Prior to joining Lectra, du Chesnay acquired 15 years’ experience in financial positions at the heart of major groups Saint-Gobain, Accenture, Sperian Protection and Honeywell Safety Products, where he was Financial Director for the EMEA and India division from 2010 to 2013. Du Chesnay is a graduate of the EDHEC business school and the London School of Economics.

