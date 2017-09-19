Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Expands Into Footwear

LOS ANGELES — September 19, 2017 —Fabletics is excited to announce its first-ever footwear collection, reinforcing its commitment to create a lifestyle brand that inspires all women to stay active. With the addition of the new capsule footwear collection, Fabletics will now offer members curated, head-to-toe looks that work for her lifestyle and budget.

“We are thrilled to expand the Fabletics brand into another new category with the launch of footwear, which is being introduced in direct response to feedback from our members,” said Adam Goldenberg, co-CEO & co-founder of TechStyle Fashion Group. “Our goal at Fabletics is to bring women everything they need to live an active lifestyle, and with our new footwear collection, they can easily outfit themselves in fully styled head-to-toe looks.”

Fabletics active-lifestyle collections combine fashion and performance, and are known for their unique prints and vibrant colors. The new footwear collection will complement the existing assortment of workout clothes, giving all women the opportunity to remain active and stylish on the go. Fabletics will introduce 11 styles comprised of training shoes, slip-ons, booties, lifestyle sneakers and high tops for women. The collection is stylistically diverse, and combines technology features – such as lightweight materials, flexible constructions for maximum comfort, memory foam soles and breathable mesh – with fashion elements like faux suede finishes, zipper details and reflective accents.

While anyone can shop Fabletics, through its Flexible VIP Membership program, Fabletics’ goal is to listen and give back to its over one million members by providing high-quality activewear at an unrivaled value. This first capsule footwear collection, which will be exclusive to VIP members, is a direct response to members’ requests and, like all Fabletics styles, will provide super wearable features with a fashion perspective. Other membership benefits also include exclusive access to members-only collections, up to 50% off every purchase and exciting community perks—including free workout videos with world-renowned trainers, exclusive content and offers from carefully curated health and wellness experts and much more.

Starting at $39.95, Fabletics footwear assortment will be available globally in eight countries (US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, UK, and the Netherlands) exclusively on Fabletics.com on September 19 in addition to its current activewear and accessory product offering.

Posted September 19, 2017

Source:Fabletics