International Denim Days Festival Comes To New York City

NEW YORK — September 20, 2017 — New York Denim Days organizers continue to set the stage for a truly indigo-soaked event to take over the city September 30 and October 1, 2017. The festival aims to connect denim insiders, designers and brands to denim consumers. Denim lovers searching for the perfect pair of sexy jeans, fade junkies looking to compare notes on raw denim, purists on the hunt for handmade and hard-to-find indigo items, and designers shopping for Americana inspiration will find it here. Food, live music and drinks will round out the denim festival experience. Plans for the festival include events at retail stores throughout the city and a two-day main event at the Metropolitan Pavilion.

It will be an event for all ages. Tickets are $10 to attend and kids are free under 12.

A half-day of denim lectures on September 29 will feature a roster of speakers including Adriano Goldschmied, the godfather of denim; Stefano Rosso, CEO of Diesel USA; Scott Morrison CEO and founder of 3×1, Paper Denim Cloth and Earnest Sewn; Stefan Siegel of Not Just a Label; and Sanjeev Bahl, President of Saitex, the benchmark garment factory and laundry of the future. Hosted at the Fashion Institute of Technology’s famed Katie Murphy Amphitheatre, the invite-only discussion will give FIT students, students of the denim industry and press unprecedented access to denim icons and insiders.

Hudson, Brooklyn Denim Co., Jean Shop and 3×1, the beloved Manhattan-based jean stores, have signed on as New York Denim Days’ exhibitors. Jean shop will be displaying rare vintage jeans, selling product and a leather bracelet that shoppers can also customize with dye and hand-stamps. They will also be indigo dyeing bandanas to add to this great DIY experience. 3×1’s booth will feature signature items.

“Denim Days will be our Woodstock,” said Adriano Goldschmied, the godfather of denim.

“I can’t think of a more beloved, democratic product in the world than a pair of blue jeans … and what better way to celebrate all things denim, than here in the greatest city in the world, New York, our hometown,” said Scott Morrison of 3×1. “Denim Days is a chance for everyone to come together and celebrate, enjoy, and appreciate jeans and jeans-making in all its glory.”

“With the changing landscape of the retail industry worldwide, Denim Days is a great way for brands and services to present a special experience directly to the consumer,” said Eric Goldstein of Jean Shop.

For a full list of brands, initiatives and New York Denim Days-related events, please visit our Website.

Posted September 20, 2017

Source: New York Denim Days