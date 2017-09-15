Cooling Fabric Innovator brrr° Chosen For Venture Atlanta’s Startup Showcase

ATLANTA — September 15, 2017 — Cooling textile innovator brrr° was chosen to present and showcase its patented fabrics at the 10th annual Venture Atlanta elite investor conference and innovation showcase.

brrr° is one of only 16 startups deemed to have “the most exciting emerging technologies in the Southeast” selected to present at Venture Atlanta’s Startup Showcase, which gives investors a sneak peek into the products and services being developed by up-and-coming firms.

brrr° uses a proprietary blend of natural cooling minerals embedded in yarn, superior moisture wicking and a patented knitting or weaving process that maximizes airflow to create a “triple chill effect.” This gives brrr° fabrics Qmax cooling scores that are 30-85% better than the scores of comparable “virgin” nylon, polyester or cotton, and brrr°’s cooling effect has also been independently lab tested and validated by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute.

“We are honored and humbled to be among this elite group of innovators invited to Venture Atlanta’s Startup Showcase,” said Mary-Cathryn Kolb

Venture Atlanta is one of the largest and most respected investor conferences in the Southeast, attracting nearly 150 investment funds and drawing a sold-out crowd of 900 attendees. This year’s event, to be held Oct. 11-12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, will feature Mark Cuban, an investor and philanthropist and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, and Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia.

Over the years, Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 380 companies that secured in excess of $2 billion in funding, including Acculynk (acquired by First Data), CloudSherpas (acquired by Accenture), Joulex (acquired by Cisco), SilverPOP (acquired by IBM), Kabbage, SalesLoft and Roadie.

