NA-KD Selects YuniquePLM Cloud To Manage Product Line, Enabling Trend-Setting Innovation

TOLLAND, Conn. — August 22, 2017 — With the advent of social media, new fashion companies are employing technology platforms to promote new trends and show how their styles are ahead of trend and are the next ‘big thing’. “Gerber Technology’s, YuniquePLM® Cloud will be the technology platform providing us with the tools to manage style data and the peace of mind the data is correct, allowing us more time to be creative and set trends,” said Maria Svanehed, purchasing and supply chain director.

NA-KD.com is the hottest online global marketplace bringing the best in fashion, accessories and beauty from around the world. It offers customers new arrivals every day and free worldwide shipping. Stocking more than 100 international brands including Aeryne Paris, Amuse Society, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, Dagmar, Delacy, Just Female, Motel Rocks, Naanaa, Nookie, Quay Australia, Samsoe and Samsoe, Saylor and their own NA-KD brand of accessories, basics, boho, lingerie, shoes, swimwear and much more.

YuniquePLM Cloud will manage NA-KD’s data allowing their team to focus on setting trends and innovating their product portfolio and private brands. NA-KD was using Excel® to manage their startup business and recognized the importance of having a stable foundation to manage their business and collaborate across teams.

“With the YuniquePLM Cloud implementation, NA-KD will easily synchronize their data across the company,” said Bill Brewster, vice president and general manager, enterprise software solutions, Gerber Technology. “They are going from using Excel to implementing an industry-proven, cloud-based PLM system allowing them to scale quickly as their business grows.”

Posted August 22, 2017

Source: Gerber Technology