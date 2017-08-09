Buy Children’s Textiles With A Clear Conscience: Parents Rely On MADE IN GREEN

ZURICH — August 8, 2017 — These days, parents are not just concerned about quality and price when buying children’s clothing. They also want to have the good feeling that their purchase decision was right with regards to sustainability. The MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® label creates clarity with this: Labelled articles are harmless to health and sustainably produced, according to the valid OEKO-TEX® guidelines. All of this is communicated transparently to parents on a small label.

Can parents be certain that the new romper suit for the little darling is tested for harmful substances? Has the article been manufactured under fair working conditions and in an environmentally friendly manner? With these questions, parents increasingly want to be certain that textiles fulfil their growing demands. With the MADE IN GREEN label, retail companies, retailers and manufacturers have the opportunity to communicate on the product directly to responsibility-conscious parents that they are committed to high product safety as well as ecological and social production conditions. The MADE IN GREEN label is issued for textile products of all types that have been tested for harmful substances according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® and also originate from sustainable production facilities that operate according to the requirements of the STeP by OEKO-TEX® certification (STeP stands for “Sustainable Textile Production”).

MADE IN GREEN offers consumers a degree of transparency on only one label, which is a new feature in the market. Each label has a unique product ID or QR code. With this, parents can trace back the production of the respective product with their smartphone directly in the store. A brief scan of the QR code provides answers to questions such as: In which production facility along the textile chain was this textile produced? In which countries did the production take place? This creates trust and offers customers an additional opportunity to educate themselves about textile products and compare them to one another to make the best decision. Therefore, the MADE IN GREEN label, which was introduced in spring 2015, is a strong sales tool, particularly for retail companies and retailers with an affiliated supply chain who focus on parents as a target group. The Swiss undergarment brand, CALIDA, was one of the first companies to start labelling individual products for men and women with the MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® label. The first completely labelled segment has been the CALIDA children’s collection that was certified in July 2016.

In order to simplify the selection of MADE IN GREEN labelled products for retailers and companies, OEKO-TEX® provides the OEKO-TEX® Buying Guide free of charge at www.oeko-tex.com/products. The tool provides support with the procurement of raw materials and products, as well as in the selection of cooperation partners and suppliers along the textile chain. Therefore, OEKO-TEX® offers companies and retailers an entire ecosystem of labels and services – and a crucial shopping tool for health-conscious parents.

