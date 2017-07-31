Gerber’s Partner Danit Peleg Launches First Commercially Available 3D Garment

TOLLAND, Conn. — July 27, 2017 —Similar to the way iTunes disrupted and personalized the way we all consume music – 3D printed garments will revolutionize the way consumers buy clothes. Through the use of AccuMark 3D and YuniquePLM, Danit Peleg has brought a new limited edition bomber style jacket to market, available for purchase on her website danitpeleg.com. Each garment will be personalized with individual choices for color, lining and even a word embedded into the back of the jacket.

“We are excited to help Danit bring 3D printed garments to the market and be a part of this incredible journey,” said Elizabeth King, vice president of digital solutions, community and eco-system at Gerber Technology. “Our creative partnership has helped define a workflow in AccuMark 3D for the benefit of our customers who will transform the industry in the coming years.”

Gerber and Danit have been partnering on the future of 3D garments beginning with her senior project at Israel’s prestigious Shenkar College of Engineering and Design to her latest collection that was inspired by the painting ‘The Birth of Venus,’ including the bomber jacket that is now available on her website. In a limited edition of 100, this is the first commercially available 3D printed garment ever sold online. Customers have the opportunity to customize their own and Danit’s team will print and ship it to their home.

“With each collection, Gerber has helped me streamline my workflow to accelerate the 3D printed design process,” said Danit Peleg. “My vision of the future is that you will buy your 3D print file and print your clothes at home or at a designated store.”

Posted July 31, 2017

Source: Gerber Technology