Denim That Moves You – American Eagle Outfitters Unveils the New American Jean Campaign for Fall 2017

NEW YORK — July 6, 2017 — Today, American Eagle Outfitters debuts its new campaign for Fall 2017 with an inspiring cast and innovative denim. The New American Jean, a collection of denim including new fits, washes and fabrications, is made to move without compromising design. As a recognized leading denim destination, the American Eagle Outfitters’ back-to-school collection marks its largest denim offering yet, with a range of 15 fits for women and 11 for men that hits stores and online July 8th.

Handpicked for their ability to break stereotypes and credibility in their multi-hyphenated careers, the Fall 2017 campaign features a new cast of millennials from varied industries and backgrounds including model-actress-vlogger, Amanda Steele, champion bull rider-model, Bonner Bolton, professional basketball player-artist, Brandon Ingram, model-inclusivity activist, Halima Aden, model-body positive activist, Iskra Lawrence and rapper-actor, Joey Bada$$. Shown in unretouched, motivational imagery and video, the campaign captures the cast alongside a backdrop representing their particular style, passion and personality.

As an anthem for this generation, the brand selected A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It?” as the soundtrack for the campaign. Between the classic bassline and lyrics, each cast member pays tribute to the iconic record by showing how they kick it in The New American Jean.

In addition to the campaign soundtrack, each cast member adds their own personal style to the Fall 2017 back-to-school collection and the brand’s advanced denim — The New American Jean. The updated jean collection, which sets new standards in style, fit, comfort and wash, is made for this generation and how they move and create. New fits and styles for fall include five rises in the best-selling Jegging, new destroyed washes and the brand’s interpretation of the Tom Girl and Mom Jean for women. For men, the brand debuts extended black denim, slimmer fits and an expanded assortment of its popular flex denim.

“We are continuously evolving our technology to represent a new standard in denim,” comments Chad Kessler, American Eagle Outfitters Global Brand President. “With fit, quality, and value top of mind, we hope our jeans can inspire this generation to make their mark through creativity and self-expression.”

Posted July 6, 2017

Source: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.