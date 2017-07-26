CORDURA® Brand And Carhartt Live DurableTM In Latest “Meet The Maker” Series Installment

WICHITA, KS — July 26, 2017 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand first teamed up with Carhartt, a premium workwear brand known for making authentic products for hardworking people, in 1998 to bring advanced durability and fabric technology to its Extremes line. The collaboration led to a durable bond that has endured for nearly 20 years. Now, the two iconic brands are celebrating this history of collaboration through innovation and setting the foundation for a next generation of durable workwear in their new “Meet the Maker” series video.

This “Meet the Maker” episode takes viewers on a journey behind-the-scenes – through the Carhartt of today and past decades, including an archival piece dating back to the 1800s. It also debuts a limited-edition Multicam® Black camo print version of the legendary, fit-for-anything, Carhartt Chore Coat, built with the long-lasting durability of CORDURA® fabric. First produced in 1917, Carhartt’s legendary Chore Coat is reimagined in honor of both its 100th anniversary and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the CORDURA® brand.

“CORDURA® fabrics have long played an important role in the makeup of Carhartt’s most durable products,” said Deb Ferraro, vice president of product development at Carhartt. “Both brands are actively building upon a relationship that spans nearly two decades, and our collaboration is a testament to two rugged brands who together create enduring products for hardworking people. Both brands are known for their durability, which is why CORDURA® brand will be a great partner as we continue to create the workwear of the future.”

“As part of our 50th anniversary celebration and fundamental to our exciting new brand positioning, we knew Carhartt was one of our collaborative partners that truly represents what it means to Live DurableTM,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “Working with Carhartt in our latest ‘Meet the Maker’ series video and collection represents not only our heritage, but our commitment to durable innovation for the workplace of today and tomorrow.”

Posted July 26, 2017

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand