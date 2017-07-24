Banana Republic Forms First-Ever Men’s Style Council

NEW YORK — July 24, 2017 — Banana Republic is proud to partner with pro football quarterback and 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan, pro baseball shortstop Didi Gregorius and pro basketball guard and 2015-16 NBA Most Improved Player C.J. McCollum. Ryan, Gregorius and McCollum join pro basketball power forward and Banana Republic brand ambassador, Kevin Love, to form the first-ever Banana Republic Men’s Style Council – a specially-selected group of male athletes who will showcase the brand’s versatile, quality and performance-driven menswear collections through a series of campaigns and engaging programs, including personal appearances.

“The Men’s Style Council showcases some of the most dynamic and stylish athletes in sports today who exemplify the spirit of the men’s collections we are designing at Banana Republic,” says Lexi Tawes, Banana Republic SVP of Global Merchandising & Digital. “Our customers admire the individual style of each accomplished player on and off the field and court. We are honored to work with these celebrated athletes and extend their personal style through our men’s collections as they make each look their own.”

For the first Men’s Style Council campaign, Love, Ryan, Gregorius, and McCollum will launch Banana Republic Rapid Movement Chino – the newest innovation in men’s pants, engineered with proprietary performance technology. The Rapid Movement Chino collection will be available in Banana Republic stores globally and online in late July 2017.

Designed for continuous all-day comfort, Banana Republic Rapid Movement Chinos are crafted with a specialized dual-FX fiber that is carefully engineered to resist stretch. The dynamic fabric offers unprecedented movement and recovery for optimal comfort and fit retention during wear. Each pair is crafted from soft cotton fabrics and fortified with a special stain- and water-repelling finish, bringing together a strong combination of tailoring + performance, fit and polish. Rapid Movement Chino will be available in trusted Aiden, Emerson and Fulton fits, and a new Tapered fit for $98.00.

Posted July 24, 2017

Source: Banana Republic