A&E Joins ZDHC In-line With Commitment To Sustainable Business Practices

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — July 11, 2017 — American & Efird (A&E) is officially announcing it has joined the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Programme. As a sustainability leader in the textile industry, A&E is proud to join over 20

leading brands working together to drive industry-wide change in responsible chemicals management.

“Being a part of the ZDHC Programme provides us the opportunity to share our knowledge and insights, partner and collaborate on issues with others in our industry, and improve our knowledge on sustainability, environmental, and chemical management issues,” said Jimmy Summers, A&E Vice President Environmental, Health and Safety/Sustainability. “We believe it is very important to be actively involved in driving positive change throughout the industry. It’s simply the right thing to do.”

A&E has a long history of leading the thread industry in the area of environmental sustainability. Last month, A&E released its annual corporate sustainability report highlighting continued improvements, specifically in global water use reduction and Zero-Waste-to-Landfill efforts. A&E supports the Programme’s vision of widespread implementation of sustainable chemistry and best practices in the textile and footwear industries to protect consumers, workers and the environment.

Posted July 12, 2017

Source: A&E