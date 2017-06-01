Teijin Develops New Sweat-Suit Fabric, 4-dimentional Bulky DELTAPEAK®

TOKYO, Japan — June 01, 2017 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fiber and products converting company, announced today that it has developed new sweat-suit fabric,4-dimentional bulky DELTAPEAK® combining high quality with excellent absorbance and quick drying thanks to a unique patent-pending four-layer structure.

Bulky, light and extra-soft 4-dimentional bulky DELTAPEAK® will be released in time for 2018 autumn / winter collections, mainly for sports apparel. Annual sales are expected to rise to 500,000 meters by the fiscal year ending in March 2019.

New sweat-suit fabric is the latest addition to the Teijin Frontier’s DELTAPEAK® series which enables a highly integrated combination of physicality, functionality and quality. It offers a superior combination of look, feel, high-cushioning and high-elasticity. It is expected to meet demands for casual, functional synthetic materials substituting for cotton in a wide variety of applications.

Main features of new line of DELTAPEAK®

Bulkiness: Lightweight and thick

Look and feel: Soft touch and luxurious appearance

High resilience: High cushioning, resiliency and elasticity for comfort

Low drape: Beautiful shape

Absorbent and quick-drying: Due to different densities of surface and middle layers

Going forward, Teijin Frontier expects to combine this new fabric with other multifunctional materials for sportswear, fashionwear, uniforms and additional applications.

Source: Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.