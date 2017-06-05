SEAMS Announces Will Duncan As New Executive Director To Fuel Growth

AIKEN, SC — June 6, 2017 — SEAMS, the National Association, voice and authority for the U.S. Sewn Products Industry for over 50 years recently announced that Will Duncan and Associates (WDA) will assume daily management and operations of the not-for-profit organization. This board level selection of Will Duncan, Founder and CEO of WDA, ensures a “Made in America” vision and growth agenda to better support and empower the textile/apparel manufacturers and their suppliers.

Will Duncan, a known industry leader and a recognized speaker and fashion industry consultant has over 30 years’ experience in management development, process improvement, team-based manufacturing, plant engineering and lean manufacturing. Mr. Duncan was previously Executive Vice President at [TC]² where he managed the consulting practice.

“Today marks a true milestone for SEAMS and an incredible investment in our future,” said Jeremy Wootten, President of SEAMS. “The appointment of Will Duncan and his team to manage this organization and day-to-day operations reinforces our position as the leading association, voice and authority of the U.S. textile/sewn products industry. SEAMS is dedicated to promoting sound economic growth for our members and leading the resurgence of “Made in America” on the world stage.”

“I am honored that the SEAMS Board of Directors chose me to lead this exponential growth initiative,” stated Will Duncan. “We will support this resurging industry through progressive and timely educational programs, dissemination of information on government regulations and legislation impacting the industry, and adding increased value to our members. We will also facilitate benefit and service offerings that enable our members to control costs and achieve business improvements that were never available before now.”

“As a not-for-profit organization, SEAMS constantly endeavors to develop solutions for today’s major industry issues of our member companies, which comprise of contract and brand manufacturers, suppliers of related products and services, and other industry professionals and organizations,” added Mr. Wootten. “SEAMS ability to serve as the major bridge for linking Retailers/Brands to the U.S. manufacturing supplier base is more critical than ever. The connected consumer, direct to consumer and “Made in America” models have changed our industry and we want to support our members to be better prepared to tackle these new initiatives.”

Posted June 5, 2017

Source: SEAMS, the National Association for the Sewn Products and Textile Industries