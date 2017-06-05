New Simparel PLM EVO Brings Fresh Approach To Fashion PLM

New York, NY — June 6, 2017 — Simparel, Inc., the innovator in next-generation information technology solutions for the fashion and consumer goods industries, announces the launch of its all-new Simparel® PLM EVO™ Product Lifecycle Management software solution. Representing the latest evolution in Fashion PLM, the cloud/web-based platform effectively redefines the user experience by enhancing design creativity and productivity, automating tasks and processes, and providing easy to understand analytics that drive more-timely and better-informed business decisions across the product design, development and sourcing processes.

“The development of the new Simparel PLM EVO demonstrates our commitment to providing the most advanced and customer-focused end-to-end solutions and services, and to our leadership in the fashion software marketplace,” noted Simparel CEO Roberto Mangual.

According to Simparel CTO Ken Fearnley, “The promise of productivity and collaboration have long been end goals for PLM, but most companies have struggled to get there. Now faced with consumer demand for ever faster and more innovative products, today’s brands and retailers have little time to set up and maintain these traditionally complex and cumbersome systems. With Simparel PLM EVO, we are helping companies to realize the true promise of PLM through a simpler to use and faster to implement platform.”

Available for deployment as either a standalone PLM or as part of the fully integrated Simparel Enterprise solution, Simparel PLM EVO features a new Design Plug-in for Adobe® Illustrator® that empowers designers to launch new concepts and access materials, colors, designs and other PLM product information all right from within the popular design software. A new level of automation eliminates excessive data entry and streamlines processes and timelines. Real-time analytics built into the new system provides companies with greater process visibility and control than ever before.

“Whether they are considering Simparel PLM EVO as their first system or as an upgrade from a legacy PLM system, companies will experience much faster access to product information and greater visibility into their frontend operations,” continued Fearnley. “With more designers and suppliers embracing the easy to use technology, they are also more likely to achieve faster speed to market, improved design to style adoption rates, and on-time delivery performance due to effective workflow calendar management and alerts.”

The mobile-first design of the new system ensures ease of use and mobile access by internal teams, C-Suite executives, and global suppliers from their desktop, tablet and smartphone devices.

