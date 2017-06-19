Denim North America Announces Launch Of EcoSure BioBlast Biodegradable Performance Denim

COLUMBUS, GA — June 19, 2017 — Denim North America (DNA), a division of DNA Textile Group, is proud to launch the next generation in their Sustainable R3 Denim collection called EcoSure® BioBlast™Denim. This innovation is the first of its kind and revolutionary in the denim industry.

“As wearable function and sustainability are both becoming mainstays in jeanswear, our mission was to combine these elements by bringing natural and performance fibers together into a sustainable fabric,” says DNA’s Creative Director, Lisa Harris. “We collaborated with the Poole Company, creator of the EcoSure® BioBlast™ fiber, located in Greenville, South Carolina.”

In 2015, Poole Company, a leading sustainable polyester producer, took their post-consumer recycled fibers, via their EcoSure® brand, a step further with the development of EcoSure® BioBlast™, a biodegradable fiber made from 100% post consumer recycled water bottles. EcoSure® BioBlast™ fiber has been shown to biodegrade in landfill conditions 12 times faster over a year compared to traditional polyester.

The growing popularity of performance textiles within the market directly contrasts with the sustainable movement. With over 81% of textiles – a staggering 21 billion pounds – making their way into landfills each year, this rise in the use of synthetic fibers means that this textile waste will take much longer to decompose, with some estimates from 20 to 200 years.

EcoSure® BioBlast™ Denim is good for the consumer and the environment, solving this issue by utilizing a sustainable performance fiber not only made from recycled material, but also with enhanced biodegradation properties to prevent decades of landfill buildup. The unique engineered polymer creates fibers that are soft, durable, strong, and provide the performance characteristics that consumers have come to expect from their clothing.

DNA will be previewing EcoSure® BioBlast™ Denim at BPD Expo in NYC June 21st and 22nd.

EcoSure is a registered trademark of Poole Company.

Source: Denim North America (DNA)