Cone Denim Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of S GENE® Technology

GREENSBORO, NC — June 22, 2017 — Cone Denim is excited to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its revolutionary S GENE® technology, developed and first introduced by Cone Denim in 2007. The advancement of this performance technology has included Level II S GENE® introduced in 2015 and the latest and most advanced power stretch denim incorporating S GENE® + (Plus) yarns introduced this year, representing the latest evolution of the S GENE dual-core stretch yarn technology.

S GENE+ denim fabrics feature exceptional stretch and recovery performance along with the added benefit of increased strength. Additionally, the polyester component of the newest S GENE+ yarns is 100% recycled, making for the most sustainable superior stretch Cone Denim fabric yet.

Cone Denim’s S GENE innovation was the first of its kind, originally introducing S GENE denim fabrics in 2007. S GENE yarn with dual core technology is designed to provide superior stretch and recovery. To create these yarns Cone starts with two core components – spandex and continuous filament which optimizes stretch and maximizes recovery. The dual-core yarn is wrapped in a spun covering to provide soft cotton hand and natural appearance with added stretch performance.

“Our S GENE technology continues to revolutionize stretch denims,” said Kara Nicholas, vice president product design + marketing. “Using innovative stretch technology hidden within the yarn, we virtually eliminated ‘bagging knee’ syndrome and created a new standard for superior shape retention and recovery performance. Level II S GENE technology elevated the performance of stretch to the next level with 25% increased stretch power and unleashed denim fabrics that conform, slim and shape but with unbelievable power and comfort.

Nicholas continued, “This year we are launching S GENE+ in celebration of the technology’s 10-year anniversary. This newest stretch innovation brings sustainability to stretch. We are committed to developing S GENE denims using 100% recycled polyester content, offering a new level of eco-conscious denim to the marketplace.”

Other S GENE innovations include CONEFLEXTM denim utilizing S GENE technology. These denims feature stretch yarns in the warp and the weft providing 360-degree, four-way advanced stretch. CONEFLEX fabrics have low shrinkage, excellent recovery and give garments better shape retention across multiple fits, all with the authentic look and feel of traditional 100% cotton denim.

Posted June 23, 2017

Source: Cone Denim