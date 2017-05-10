Wu Luen Knitting Opens New Integrated Headquarters: Expanded Factory Allows For Continued Growth And Innovation

PI-TOU, CHANGHUA, TW — May 10, 2017 — Wu Luen Knitting Company, a major knitting, fabric development and dyeing company, has opened its doors to a modern, new manufacturing facility designed to accommodate the company’s rapid growth and ongoing textile innovation.

The new Wu Luen facility, located in the Changhua County of Taiwan, is approximately 85,000 square feet/8,000 square meters. The facility consolidates the company’s former spandex and rigid knitting mills, and allows for further expansion to accommodate advanced knitting and manufacturing equipment for production scale while maintaining a low carbon footprint.

Established in 1985, family-owned Wu Luen Knitting specializes in developing custom warp and circular knits for active sports apparel, footwear and accessories, swimwear, intimate apparel and industrial markets worldwide. As a fully vertical operation, the company also offers dyeing, laminating and printing capabilities – providing seamless efficiency, superior quality control, and quick turnaround times to leading international brand manufacturers. In addition to its fabric development and production capabilities, Wu Luen is known for its strong relationships with upstream and downstream suppliers, competitive pricing and flexible position on fabric minimums.

“Our objective is to collaborate with our customers to consistently develop and deliver exceptional textiles that provide them with a competitive edge and stable growth,” said Peter Wu, Chairman, Wu Luen Knitting Company. “The new facility optimizes our ability to anticipate customers’ needs while offering a modern, comfortable environment for our employees to thrive.”

According to Wu Luen, the company employs approximately 600 people and is the largest warp knitter in Taiwan. In addition to the new knitting facility, Wu Luen owns and operates Sun Luen Dyeing Factory located nearby. To better serve international manufacturing, customer service and delivery, Wu Luen has an office in Taipei and two working groups in Guang Dong Province of China and Dong Nai Province of Vietnam.

Source: Wu Luen