Gerber Appoints New CEO, Mohit Uberoi; Mike Elia Joins Board And Retires From Company

TOLLAND, CONN. — May 4, 2017 — Gerber Technology, the world leader in integrated software and automation solutions for the apparel and industrial markets, today announced, as part of a succession plan, the appointment of a new CEO, Mohit Uberoi, to succeed retiring Mike Elia effective Friday, May 5. Elia will join Gerber Technology’s Board of Directors continuing to provide leadership and on going counsel.

“Working with the Gerber team has been a tremendous honor. I am proud of what our global team has accomplished and I look forward to serving Gerber and Mohit as a Board member,” stated Mike Elia. “We thank Mike for his vision and the success he has brought to Gerber,” said Eric Baroyan, AIP Partner. “Mohit will be a great addition to the Gerber management team and will carry out the strategic vision set in place when AIP acquired Gerber.”

“I am inspired to join a company that has a long standing history of innovation dating back to its founder, Joseph Gerber. Joining an industry leading company, that is financially strong with innovative product roadmaps driven by customer insight, is truly a blessing,” said Mohit Uberoi. “My vision for Gerber is to continue to help customers Embrace Their Digital Reality with products that accelerate speed to market.”

Prior to joining Gerber, Mohit has served as President and CEO of Goss International and B&W MEGTEC. He has a proven track record of guiding companies to achieve their strategic initiatives, driving technology solutions, building great management teams, and creating value for all stakeholders. Mohit has also worked in research and new business development for W.R. Grace & Co., a diversified industrial conglomerate. Mohit earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology before moving to the U.S. to pursue his doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Arizona.

Posted May 5, 2017

Source: Gerber Technology