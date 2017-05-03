Fashion SVP June Edition Sells Out

LONDON — May 3, 2017 — Space at the June edition of Fashion SVP, the European sourcing event, has sold out, according to the event organisers, who say it is the fastest growing fashion industry event in the UK. The show takes place at London Olympia on 27th-28th June.

“Demand for Fashion SVP has been phenomenal. After our successful launch last year of the second annual edition, the show has seen exceptional growth of over 160%, in the last 18 months. We have just sold out the existing plan and have secured extra space for the many exhibitors still wishing to join the event”, said Fashion SVP show director Buzz Carter. He added, “The show is also packed with many new exciting features making Fashion SVP the number one destination for brand buyers at the start of the next buying cycle”.

