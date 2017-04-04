Tommy Bahama Announces 2017 Major League Baseball Collection

SEATTLE — April 4, 2017 — Tommy Bahama is back with its highly successful line of officially licensed Major League Baseball apparel for the 2017 MLB season. The collection of premium apparel for this season offers a variety of vintage-inspired options for true baseball fans, as well as Tommy Bahama enthusiasts.

The collection includes:

MLB Team Vintage Panel-Back Camp Shirts — Slide headfirst into comfort (figuratively, of course) with this ballpark-friendly oxford weave camp shirt. The detailed artwork embroidered on the back panel with mixed stitch types to give depth and texture conveys the nostalgic feeling of a vintage baseball card collection. Available in select MLB teams. Retail: $168

Same artwork available in collectible bandanas. Retail: $32

Dugout Crewneck — This must-have two-tone French terry crewneck sweatshirt will keep you cozy and comfortable all season long in the stands or in your home. Contrast stitching and the embroidered logo on the chest pay tribute to your home team. Available in select MLB teams. Retail: $88

Trikala Keys Camp Shirt — This baseball jersey inspired camp shirt in a colorful tropical print is a real home run! The baseball tape on the inside neck and down the inside placket and embroidered logo on the chest is a great complement to the print. Available in select MLB teams. Retail: $158

Palm Print Pro Polo — Show your team pride and your love of tropical style with this subtle-yet sophisticated palm print pattern polo. Made from super soft cotton with embroidered team logo on the left sleeve. Available in all 30 MLB teams. Retail: $98

MLB League T-Shirt — Knock your casual look out of the park with the pima cotton, slightly distressed Americana-inspired baseball graphic tee. Retail: $58

The Tommy Bahama 2017 MLB collection of premium, collectible apparel for the true baseball fan is available at Tommy Bahama stores, online at tommybahama.com and at select specialty retailers across the country. Additionally Tommy Bahama will be debuting two new in-stadium retail spaces this season.

Tommy Bahama Debuts in Atlanta Braves SunTrust Park – Tommy Bahama will be part of a new shopping concept at SunTrust Park, the new home of the Atlanta Braves. The ballpark has created a unique shopping experience called the Club Collection. Located inside the INFINITI Club, walls of glass display windows will include a select offering of Tommy Bahama Atlanta Braves co-branded products. Featuring the Braves logo as well as the Club Collection logo, the Tommy Bahama apparel will be featured in four of the dramatic displays located on the first base line. Fans will be able to window shop and then have a sales associate assist them with their purchase. This distinctive shopping experience and striking display of co-branded team merchandise is expected to open in April for the 2017 season.

Tommy Bahama Shop at the San Diego Padres Petco Park – Tommy Bahama has also teamed up with the San Diego Padres to introduce a new shopping experience at Petco Park, home of the Padres. The newly designed 300-square foot space, located in the Lexus Home Plate Club, will carry exclusive Tommy Bahama Padres apparel for men and women. The new shop debuts in April, just in time for baseball’s opening month. The co-branded apparel will also be available in the Padres Majestic Team Store, located inside the iconic Western Metal Supply Co. Building.

Tommy Bahama’s line of officially licensed MLB apparel was introduced in 2009 with the launch of the first “Collector’s Edition” shirt to celebrate the World Series, followed by the first collection of team shirts for the 2010 MLB season. This complements an established array of Tommy Bahamalifestyle products, which include apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings, restaurants & bars and retail stores. Tommy Bahama’s MLB collection epitomizes the natural affinity that exists between these two brands. Baseball players and fans alike embrace Tommy Bahama products as well as the company philosophy to “MakeLife One Long Weekend™.”

Posted April 4, 2017

Source: Tommy Bahama