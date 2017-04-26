Stäubli at YIWUTEX, China: Stäubli Automation Solutions For Hosiery Circular Knitting

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland — April 20, 2017 — With its product areas “DEIMO Knitting Solutions” Stäubli is a leading manufacturer control systems for knitting mills. The technically refined products for a wide range of applications are being used very successfully e.g. for customized solutions in the knitting industry. Thanks to their high performance and flexibility, DEIMO products serve to automate increasingly complex production processes in modern circular knitting machines.

Proven DEIMO 2900SL control unit for sock knitting machines

At Yiwutex 2017 Stäubli exhibits the controller DEIMO 2900SL for circular knitting machines, which can be applied on the machines for the production of socks, pantyhose, and – in the mid-to-high diameter range – underwear or seamless garments. Incorporating the very latest technology, the 2900SL reliably, efficiently, and precisely controls all functions of circular knitting machines operating in demanding environments.

In addition for operation and control of the system, Stäubli presents the powerful DData and Dstyler software. DData has functionalities for recording production data, importing and exporting textile patterns, and even for accessing the system from a remote location. Articles to be produced on the machine can be conveniently programmed with the powerful and easy-to-use DStyler graphic software.

Adapted to customers’ needs

DEIMO systems and solutions take into account any specific needs in terms of IT and space requirements and can be perfectly adapted to customers’ needs.

Source: Stäubli