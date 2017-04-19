SEAMS Announces Speakers For 50th Anniversary Spring Conference

AIKEN, SC — April 19, 2017 — SEAMS, the National Association for the U.S. Sewn Products and Textile Industries, announces an inspiring lineup of speakers for its 50th Anniversary Spring Networking Conference in Asheville, NC. Themed “Shaping the Next 50 Years”, the May 16-17 event will explore future trends and opportunities through a combination of keynote and featured presentations, a panel discussion, breakout sessions, and numerous networking opportunities.

Sharon Graubard, Founder & Creative Director of MintModa, will deliver the keynote presentation entitled “Sewn in the USA: Making Meaningful Products for a New Era” to explain how products and companies can tell a compelling story that will engage users and motivate business; and how certain emotional, sensory and aesthetic drivers can make clothing and brands meaningful and desirable.

Milliken Vice President of Human Resources Dan Garrison will share his experiences on “Attracting and Retaining Talent”. He will discuss direct hiring, staffing agencies, and other innovative HR recruiting practices; as well as employee onboarding, training, engagement, and company culture.

In “The World of Trade Shows” interview, Dennis Smith, President of Messe Frankfurt USA/Mexico, will answer questions posed by moderator Will Duncan, CEO of Will Duncan and Associates, on the future of trade shows and provide insight into how show exhibitors can better leverage their investment dollars and attendees can more effectively perform show coverage.

AAFA Executive Vice President Steve Lamar will tell attendees “What’s Up in Washington?” What new tax and trade initiatives can we expect? What are other regulatory changes planned? And most importantly, how will the resurgence in domestic manufacturing respond to these new policies?

William D’Arienzo, Ph.D., CEO of WDA Brand Marketing will discuss “The Supply Chain Revolution: What the Future Holds for SEAMS Members”. He will share how, in the future, “Supply Chains” will morph into “Supply Systems” and “Competitors” will become “Collaborators”.

A panel discussion on “Opportunities in Non-Apparel Sewn Products” will feature Frank Henderson, President of Henderson Sewing Machine Co.; Pat Hickey, Acting President and Director of Minnesota Knitting Mills; Sherry Scyphers Hungate, Vice President at Goodwill Industries of South Florida; Jeremy Wooten, President of HomTex; and Rick Ludolph, President of Productive Solutions.

Attendees will have the option to choose to attend one of three concurrent breakout sessions that will cover “Availability of US Textiles”, led by Ron Roach, President of Contempora Fabrics; “Value-Added Contract Services”, facilitated by Jackson Burnett, President of Vapor Apparel; and “Domestic Production and the Trade War”, moderated by Michael M. Woody, CEO of Trans-Tex, LLC.

SEAMS Conference attendees will have the opportunity to introduce their company to all attendees, meet industry-focused benefits providers, and visit special products/services displays during the conference. A local plant tour of IFB Solutions, a golf outing, and a dinner reception will precede the one-day conference session. Textile and sewn products industry professionals may learn more and register to attend by visiting the SEAMS website or phoning +1-803-642-1111.

Posted April 19, 2017

Source: SEAMS, the National Association for the U.S. Sewn Products and Textile Industries