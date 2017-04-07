New York-Based Lifestyle Retailer Footaction Opens Flagship Store In Toronto Eaton Centre

TORONTO and NEW YORK — April 7, 2017 — Footaction, a New York-based retailer of apparel and footwear lifestyle brands, celebrates the grand opening of its Toronto flagship today. With 6,500 square-feet of premium retail space, the Toronto Eaton Centre location marks the brand’s first expansion outside the U.S.

Presenting a unique layout, the new Footaction store is organized largely by brand, rather than by product category, to enhance the customer shopping experience. Leading brands will each have their own concept shops with cross-category product offerings, including: Nike Kicks Lounge at Footaction, adidas Originals Collective at Footaction, and Puma Select at Footaction. This shop-in-shop layout will allow customers to easily navigate the best of the best, identifying coveted products more efficiently.

“We are thrilled to bring the Footaction brand into Canada. With this first store in Toronto Eaton Centre, we’re delivering an elevated retail experience to our customers and establishing ourselves as the go-to partner for the world’s leading athletic-inspired and lifestyle brands,” said Frank Bracken, vice president and general manager, Footaction Canada. “Footaction is best defined where streetwear and sneaker culture intersect – a space we’re confident will translate well for our Canadian consumer.”

In addition to partner concept shops, Footaction is rolling out elevated event and retail storytelling spaces in key North American cities called Capsule. Each space will be named after the city it represents – the first in Toronto being Capsule|416 by Footaction – taking cues from local street style, offering unique experiences for retail discovery, and featuring ever-changing and localized stories.

Footaction’s layout evolution and expansion into Canada is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to be the premier destination for style and sneaker culture offering the hottest sneakers, apparel and accessories. Featured brands from the Footaction Toronto store include Canadian brands Peace Collective, Herschel, and Naked & Famous Denim, as well as Jordan, Nike, adidas, PUMA, Levi’s, Champion and more.

