New Luxury Swimwear Brand Showcasing The One-Piece

NEW YORK — April 12, 2017 — TRIPP Swim has reimagined women’s swimwear to deliver a collection that celebrates and flatters the female form. A brand for the woman who wants her swimwear to be as fashionable and practical as the rest of her wardrobe. Effortlessly chic, easy to wear and irresistible to look at, each piece is a classic.

Established and created by American designer Lisa Tripp, a graduate of the New York Fashion Institute of Technology, the range blends exquisite design and meticulous detailing, made in Italy, with the finest sustainably sourced Italian fabrics. The brand is showcased through its e-commerce platform making it accessible to woman across the globe.

The SS/17 collection launched in March at trippswim.com. Commenting on the launch, Lisa Tripp said: “I wanted to create a swimsuit brand that oozes timeless sophistication. Just like the little black dress, every woman should have at least one swimsuit that is classic, sophisticated and practical. It’s a wardrobe staple that every woman needs but is so hard to find. The one-piece is getting more and more popular but I didn’t want the styles to get lost in the trends. The one-piece isn’t going anywhere. It’s here to stay. It’s classic.”

TRIPP Swim’s branding features a striking bold look that sets the brand apart. Contrasting textured and colored substrates that evoke sand and water, while the horizon exudes escapism and calm; creating an identity that instantly resonates with well-traveled women.

Posted April 12, 2017

Source: TRIPP Swim