Introducing The PF Flyers All American Featuring New Balance Fresh Foam Technology

BOSTON — April 7, 2017 — Storied American footwear manufacturer PF Flyers introduces a new addition to its iconic line of sneakers, the All American. Featuring a premium New Balance footbed, the completely new All American from PF Flyers strikes an ideal balance between classic design and modern footwear technology.

Based on one of PF Flyers’ best sellers from the 1960s, the All American features vintage detailing such as reinforced No. 12 duck canvas, a solid rubber outsole, double-wrap foxing tape and the brand’s trademark iron-on ankle patch. This new silhouette will initially be available on pfflyers.com and with select retailers.

The original PF Flyers featured the celebrated “Magic Wedge” insert, one of the first innovations in sneaker comfort. Today, this foundational technology has been integrated with New Balance Fresh Foam technology– a pioneering comfort platform developed with data driven design to provide the wearer with an ultra-supporting cushion and easy ride with each step.

The All American, offered in five colorways in both high-top ($70) and low-top ($65) models, are available on pfflyers.com.

Posted April 7, 2017

Source: PF Flyers