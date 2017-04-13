Foot Locker Celebrates Global Sneaker Culture Around The World

NEW YORK — April 13, 2017 — Foot Locker (NYSE: FL), a leading global specialty athletic retailer, is celebrating sneaker culture around the world this week by sending three lucky Foot Locker customers on intercontinental “Pick Up Trips.”

“At Foot Locker, one of the things that sets us apart is our global footprint,” said Dick Johnson, CEO and President, Foot Locker, Inc. “We are proud to play a leading role in shaping and driving sneaker culture in cities around the world. Having the opportunity to share our global viewpoint with Foot Locker consumers is a great reflection of that role.”

All true sneakerheads follow Foot Locker’s Release Calendar and Launch Locator, but when three loyal consumers learn they can shop the hottest new releases early in other global cities, they can’t pass up the opportunity.

Dashawn Martin of Bronx, N.Y. traveled from New York to Foot Locker in Milan, Italy to cash in on the Nike Air Max 97. While in Milan, Martin and his friend ordered coffee in Italian, rode a traditional tram, and visited Milan landmarks including the Duomo di Milano and Leoncavallo Spazio Pubblico Autogestito.

Simultaneously, in Toronto, Canada, David Tyndale of Mississauga, Ontario departed for Foot Locker in Amsterdam, Netherlands, also picking up the highly sought-after “Silver Bullet” by Nike. After visiting Foot Locker, Tyndale went on a canal cruise, visited the “I Amsterdam” sign, and ate Dutch fries.

On the third and final trip, Luke Graydon of London, England traveled to Foot Locker’s Times Square store in New York City for the Nike Tuned Air in Metallic/Silver/Red/Black. After visiting the brand’s newest flagship location, Graydon rode the NYC Subway, walked the Brooklyn Bridge and stopped by the iconic West 4th Street basketball courts.

In addition to “Pick Up Trips,” the retailer launched two new social campaigns across Foot Locker’s global social handles this week. #MySneakerStories enlists Foot Locker influencers and sneakerheads worldwide to share their personal sneaker stories across Foot Locker Instagram accounts, depicting what their shoes mean to them.

Foot Locker has also started tagging select product images with #GloballyApproved to denote launch product available at Foot Locker locations worldwide.

Posted April 13, 2017

Source: Foot Locker