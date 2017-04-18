Delta Galil Signs Licensing Agreement With Calvin Klein For Children’s Underwear, Sleepwear And Socks

Tel Aviv, ISRAEL — April 18, 2017 — Delta Galil Industries Ltd. the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Delta Galil USA Inc., has signed a long-term licensing agreement with Calvin Klein Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp., to develop, produce and distribute boys and girls underwear, sleepwear and socks for the brand.

As part of the initial 5 years of the agreement that is to begin January 1, 2018, Delta Galil will have the exclusive wholesale right to market the Calvin Klein master brand boys and girls underwear, sleepwear and socks through department and specialty stores in the United States and Canada.

“Calvin Klein has represented one of the most iconic brands for nearly 50 years, and it is a true honor to partner with them particularly in their renowned underwear and intimate apparel categories,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil. “This represents an important step for Delta Galil in our ongoing strategy of enhancing our branded portfolio and broadening our presence in the premium sector.”

Posted April 18, 2017

Source: Delta Galil