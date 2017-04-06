Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada To Introduce First-In-Canada Artisanal Display Of Unique Offerings From Developing Countries

TORONTO — April 6, 2017 — With the steady growth of Canada’s apparel and textile industry, organizers of the Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada(ATSC) show have announced that representatives from more than 20 countries will be in Toronto this summer to unveil under one roof all that’s trending in the worldwide industry.

From August 21-23, 2017 at Toronto’s International Centre, top apparel and textile manufacturers from more than 20 countries including China, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Turkey, Jordan, Switzerland, Vietnam, Nepal and more, will share with Canadians their latest products and production processes in an effort to forge new business relationships.

For the first time, thanks to a newly-minted partnership between ATSC and TFO Canada, Canadians will also get a sneak peek – and first grabs at import opportunities – of unique artisanal apparel, textiles and related goods from eight Least Developed Countries (LDCs): Madagascar, Uganda, Lesotho, Ethiopia, Haiti, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Nepal.

TFO Canada – which creates sustainable trade partnerships for exporters from developing countries to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the specialty textile and garment sector – has announced that it will bring 30 SMEs to this year’s event to showcase the organization’sArtisan Hub initiative.

“This Canadian-based sourcing show is the opportunity we have been waiting for,” said Steve Tipman, Executive Director of TFO Canada. “This isa ‘can’t miss’ opportunity for buyers who are looking for unique products. We are excited to be working in partnership with ATSC.”

According to Jason Prescott, CEO of JP Communications, North America’s leading publisher of B2B trade platforms TopTenWholesale.com andManufacturer.com and organizer of ATSC: “This show is an unprecedented opportunity for Canadian importers, manufacturers, retailers, designers and small businesses to get a first-hand look, without leaving their home turf, at the global fashions, fabrics and textures that consumers will be after in the coming year.”

As the Canadian demand for apparel increases, goods are increasingly coming from abroad. According to the Government of Canada Apparel Industry Profile, apparel imports are up by $3.4 billion or 8.3 percent annually (average), totaling $12.5 billion in 2015. Domestic demand for apparel has increased annually since 2011.

A comprehensive trade show and conference, ATSC is supported by many international governmental associations, headed by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT) and the Bangladesh High Commission, led by Dewan Mahmud, First Secretary (Commercial) at Bangladesh High Commission. The 2017 show will see a larger delegation of exhibitors and speakers from both China and Bangladesh after the show’s successful debut last August.

Posted April 6, 2017

Source: JP Communications